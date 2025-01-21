89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

ETNB stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. 89bio has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,052.04. This represents a 1.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,950 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,158,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,108 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,006,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 686,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,356 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $5,631,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

