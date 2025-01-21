Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 24 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $409.16 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.94 and its 200 day moving average is $492.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

