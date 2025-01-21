Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $27.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,329 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

