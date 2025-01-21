Acerinox, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $5.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

