Ade LLC Sells 412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ade LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

