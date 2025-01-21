ADMA Biologics, Inc. Furnishes Corporate Presentation, Expecting Potential Growth Opportunities

On January 13, 2025, ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA), a Delaware corporation, submitted a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing includes information pertaining to the Company’s Corporate Presentation that is anticipated to be presented to potential investors, strategic partners, and industry analysts. Subject to potential modifications, the Corporate Presentation is an integral part of the Company’s engagement strategy with various stakeholders.

Included in the filing is Exhibit 99.1, which details ADMA Biologics’ commitment as an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical entity dedicated to manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty biologics for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in immune-compromised and other high-risk patients. The Company’s innovative immunotechnology focuses on making significant advancements in improving the lives of patients susceptible to infections.

The Corporate Presentation underscores ADMA Biologics’ mission to provide novel solutions in the specialty biologics sector, with a focus on immune globulin (IG) products. With a portfolio comprising three FDA-approved products, the Company is strategically positioned to address unmet medical needs and capitalize on the high-demand IG market, particularly in the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency Disease (PI).

ASCENIV™, one of ADMA’s significant IG offerings, is manufactured uniquely using patented donor screening and plasma pooling methods. The product has demonstrated efficacy in treating patients with PI, with zero serious bacterial infections reported in a 1-year study. The real-world evidence supporting ASCENIV’s effectiveness validates the product’s growth potential within the challenging PI patient population.

Moreover, ADMA Biologics highlights the upside potential and growth opportunities in its new product pipeline program, exemplified by SG-001. This pipeline program, focusing on S. pneumoniae infections, is backed by intellectual property protection and presents new avenues for expanding the Company’s commercial product offerings.

The filing also provides insights into ADMA Biologics’ vertically integrated U.S.-based manufacturing supply chain, stressing the Company’s capabilities in maintaining a controlled and sustainable production process. The end-to-end control of the supply chain, from plasma collection to final distribution, positions ADMA as a prominent player in the biopharmaceutical industry.

As the Company continues to advance its strategic initiatives and capitalize on its innovative immunotechnology, ADMA Biologics remains focused on achieving substantial revenue growth and enhancing its market presence in the specialty biologics landscape.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

