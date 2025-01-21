Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,403,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 2,219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.55. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

