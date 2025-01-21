Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.54.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

