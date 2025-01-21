Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $346.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $261.32 and a one year high of $358.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.51. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

