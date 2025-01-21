Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 5,147 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $49,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock valued at $22,602,212. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $592.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.14 and a 1 year high of $597.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $540.66 and its 200-day moving average is $499.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

