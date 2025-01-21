American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.