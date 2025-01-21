AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 682,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.