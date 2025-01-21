AMI Asset Management Corp Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,086,041 shares of company stock valued at $915,797,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

