AMI Asset Management Corp Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $20,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CHWY opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,086,041 shares of company stock valued at $915,797,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
