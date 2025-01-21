AMI Asset Management Corp Has $36.69 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.06 and its 200-day moving average is $511.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.