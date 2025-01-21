AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,429 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,685,000 after acquiring an additional 471,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 4.1 %

TENB opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

