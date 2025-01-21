AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 332 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

