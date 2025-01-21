Amicus Therapeutics Issues 8-K Filing Detailing 2024 Revenue and 2025 Strategic Outlook

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting on its latest financial and operational updates. The filing, dated January 12, 2025, detailed the company’s 2024 revenue performance, its strategic outlook for 2025, and other business developments.

According to the 8-K filing, Amicus Therapeutics announced its preliminary 2024 revenue figures and provided insights into its 2025 strategic plans in a press release. The company also disclosed that it would be participating in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13th, 2025. Alongside these announcements, the company shared presentation materials for the conference, highlighting key aspects of its operations and future direction.

The information included in the filing, particularly Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, outlined the financial and operational details disclosed by Amicus Therapeutics. The company emphasized that the contents of the exhibits, which included the press release and the presentation materials, are not to be considered as filed information under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They are not subject to liabilities under Section 18 of the Exchange Act and are not to be incorporated by reference in other filings.

Moreover, the filing highlighted the company’s financial statements and exhibits, including a press release dated January 12, 2025 (Exhibit 99.1), and presentation materials for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Exhibit 99.2). Additionally, it included a Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104) embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Amicus Therapeutics, known for its focus on developing therapies for rare diseases, detailed its vision to be a leader in rare disease drug development and commercialization. The company showcased its financial achievements, including reaching non-GAAP profitability in FY 2024 and setting ambitious revenue growth targets for the upcoming years.

The 8-K filing mentioned that Amicus Therapeutics anticipates delivering revenue growth of 17-24% at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) for 2025. The company also aims for double-digit revenue growth for its key products, Galafold, Pombiliti, and Opfolda, in the current fiscal year.

As outlined in the presentation materials attached to the filing, Amicus Therapeutics highlighted its commitment to impacting the lives of patients with rare diseases while maintaining a focus on financial sustainability and growth. The company’s strategic priorities include expanding its product offerings, advancing ongoing studies, and achieving positive GAAP Net Income during the second half of 2025.

The filing concluded by listing the exhibits included, such as the press release, presentation materials for the conference, and the Interactive Data File. The documents provide a comprehensive overview of Amicus Therapeutics’ financial performance, strategic direction, and commitment to developing therapies for rare diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

