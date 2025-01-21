Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

