Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 284,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

