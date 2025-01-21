Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

