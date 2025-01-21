Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.01.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

