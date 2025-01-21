Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,408 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

