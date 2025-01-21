Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 157.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Stock Performance

RDVT stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.86 million, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 1.48. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Red Violet Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

In other news, President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,619. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $834,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,071.38. This represents a 21.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

