Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

