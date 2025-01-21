Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. The trade was a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2 %

ROK stock opened at $287.06 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

