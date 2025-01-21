Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $474.68 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

