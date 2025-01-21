Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 23.5% – Here’s Why

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 542,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 160,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Arbor Metals Stock Up 29.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 243.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$45.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

