ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.