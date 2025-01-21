ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BARK. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 68.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 330.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BARK by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 34,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,734,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,379.20. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

