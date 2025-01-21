Aspiriant LLC Acquires 12 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,032.43 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,307.04.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

