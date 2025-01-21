Aspiriant LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

