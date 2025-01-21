Aspiriant LLC Buys 5,858 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $196.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $163.15 and a twelve month high of $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

