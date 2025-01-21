Aspiriant LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.