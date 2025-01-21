Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.70 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

