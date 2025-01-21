Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 325.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

