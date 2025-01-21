Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,773 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.