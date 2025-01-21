Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.05 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.