Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 574 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

