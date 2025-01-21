Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. CDW comprises 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CDW by 7,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,761,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average is $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. CDW’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.