Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $526.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.43 and a 200 day moving average of $525.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

