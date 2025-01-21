Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 125 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 5,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gartner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $516.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $506.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

