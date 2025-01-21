AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 393,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.8 days.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
AOCIF opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.
About AutoCanada
