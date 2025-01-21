Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.02 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.02 or 0.00005750 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $950.51 million and approximately $78.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00004936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004513 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,878,928 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 157,871,261.78621966 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.7657033 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $102,675,487.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

