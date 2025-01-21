Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 241,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

