Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.71 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 29.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,707,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $234.62 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

