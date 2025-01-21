Ballentine Partners LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.05 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

