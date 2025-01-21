Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $203.33 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $237.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.