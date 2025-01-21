Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 97612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

