Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 158 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

HD stock opened at $409.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.