BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of BHP opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

